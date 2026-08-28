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Ep. 275: Rupnik, the Russians, and a rejected plea deal
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Ep. 275: Rupnik, the Russians, and a rejected plea deal

JD Flynn and Ed. Condon

Chaldean Bishop Emanuel Shaleta rejects a plea deal. Pope Leo asks the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes to cover its Rupnik mosaics. Then, Ed unpacks Russia’s misinformation campaign this week against the Holy See.

JD plays a round of Russia ‘Greater or Lesser?’

Photo- Bishop Emanuel Shaleta. Credit: Chaldean Eparchy of Saint Peter the Apostle of San Diego.

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