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Ep. 280: Backrooms, robots, and the nothingburger?
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Ep. 280: Backrooms, robots, and the nothingburger?

JD Flynn and Ed. Condon

JD and Ed talk about the final report issued by the Vatican’s synod on synodality’s commission charged with suggesting changes to the Code of Canon Law, and why they think Pope Leo XIV needs to respond.

Then, they look ahead to Leo’s planned meeting on Amoris laetitia with the heads of international bishops’ conferences.

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This episode of the Pillar Podcast is brought to you by the Catholic Education Fund, an initiative of Aequitas Education in partnership with ACE Scholarships.

To learn more, visit catholiceducationfund.org

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