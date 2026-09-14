The Big Bang and our beautiful (foamy?) universe, with Aaron Dominguez

Ed is joined by Aaron Dominguez, Ph.D., a particle physicist and former provost at The Catholic University of America.

Aaron talks about his time at the CERN laboratory and fields Ed’s questions about the relationship between faith and science, dark matter, and extraterrestrial life.

This conversation was recorded before Dominguez left his role as provost in August 2026.

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