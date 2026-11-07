Ep. 285: Detroit, Father Leo, and lists

JD and Ed deliver the promised Detroit trivia game. Pope Leo XIV kicked off his 12-day trip to South America today. JD and Ed talk about what they expect from the pope’s planned stops.

Then, the practice of publishing lists of “credibly accused” clerics is back in the news. JD and Ed talk about the practice and how it could be improved.

Share

Immerse yourself in Sacred Scriptures through the eyes of the Fathers and Doctors of the Church at Christendom College Graduate School of Theology, where you can earn a graduate certificate in Sacred Scripture or pursue your Master’s in Theology with the Sacred Scripture concentration.

Learn more at graduate.christendom.edu