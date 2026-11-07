The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR
The Pillar
The Pillar Podcast
Ep. 285: Detroit, Father Leo, and lists
0:00
-1:15:25

Ep. 285: Detroit, Father Leo, and lists

JD Flynn and Ed. Condon

JD and Ed deliver the promised Detroit trivia game. Pope Leo XIV kicked off his 12-day trip to South America today. JD and Ed talk about what they expect from the pope’s planned stops.

Then, the practice of publishing lists of “credibly accused” clerics is back in the news. JD and Ed talk about the practice and how it could be improved.

Share

Immerse yourself in Sacred Scriptures through the eyes of the Fathers and Doctors of the Church at Christendom College Graduate School of Theology, where you can earn a graduate certificate in Sacred Scripture or pursue your Master’s in Theology with the Sacred Scripture concentration.

Learn more at graduate.christendom.edu

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture