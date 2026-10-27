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The Catholic vote, with Stephen White
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The Catholic vote, with Stephen White

Ed. Condon

Ed is joined by Stephen White, executive director of the St. John Paul II National Shrine, fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, and author of ‘Red, White, Blue, and Catholic.’

The ‘Catholic vote’ has long been a reliable bellwether for U.S. elections. But the 2024 presidential election was an anomaly. Ed and Stephen talk about what might have triggered the change, and the future of the Catholic vote.

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Show notes:

The Party of Death: The Democrats, the Media, the Courts, and the Disregard for Human Life by Ramesh Ponnuru

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