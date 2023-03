This week on The Pillar Podcast, Ed reflects on Queen Elizabeth II’s death and his hopes for the reign of King Charles III. Then JD and Ed unpack a major surprise out of the plenary assembly of the German ‘synodal way’ and talk about what could come next. - This episode of The Pillar Podcast is brought to you by Harmel Academy of the Trades, a community of work, prayer, and study where men seek holiness through high-demand, Skilled Trades. Learn more at HarmelAcademy.org.