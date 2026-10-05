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The Data-Driven Christian's avatar
The Data-Driven Christian
44m

I wonder if mosques and imams will come under the same pressure, or if they will respect Islam's right to self-governance.

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Jack Ilion's avatar
Jack Ilion
2hEdited

Could someone explain to me why deletion from baptismal records is so bad? I get that it's an important historical record etc, but that's not the prime concern of the Church. Surely the worst that could happen is someone has to be conditionally (re)baptised?

Tbis is a genuine question - I'd really like someone to explain it to me

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