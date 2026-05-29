The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hieronymus's avatar
Hieronymus
1h

The more that I've looked into this, the more I realize what a huge deal it's going to be, whatever happens. The SSPX's presence in St. Mary's Kansas is massive. Their worldwide stats on their website read:

6 seminaries

3 bishops

590 priests

187 seminarians

103 brothers

170 sisters

approx 600,000 mass attendees

Reply
Share
1 reply
Ben's avatar
Ben
1h

I think we’d all benefit if latae sententiae punishments were removed from the Code (with the possible exception of when they’re applied to an act so clear, there really is no argument about whether it has occurred). No real civil legal system applies punishments without a formal finding by the judiciary. And it just provides cover for groups like the SSPX to say that an excommunication hasn’t happened when it probably has.

Reply
Share
2 replies
3 more comments...
Latest

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture