The Vatican released a new document this week presenting a theological rationale for expanding women’s access to leadership positions in the Catholic Church.

A pilgrim in St. Peter’s Square on Oct. 25, 2015. Credit: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk.

The text was released March 10 by the General Secretariat of the Synod, the body that oversaw the 2023-2024 synod of synodality in Rome. But the document was produced by the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, arguably lending it added weight.

The 74-page text, on “women’s participation in the life and leadership of the Church,” was produced by the fifth of the 10 study groups formed by Pope Francis following the 2023 session of the synod on synodality.

The document is particularly significant because women’s role in the Church was one of the most hotly discussed topics at the synod on synodality. The meeting’s final document mentioned women almost 50 times, calling for “increased participation of laymen and laywomen in Church discernment processes and all phases of decision-making processes.”

Let’s take a look at the new document’s background, its structure, and its content.

What’s the background?

Pope Francis launched a global synodal process in October 2021 with the aim of creating a “listening Church” that enhanced communion, mission, and participation among Catholics.

The process culminated in two meetings in Rome, known together as the synod on synodality. At the end of the first session, the Argentine pope opted to take several of the most contentious issues off the table and entrust them to study groups, which would report back after the synod formally ended.

When the synod study groups were announced, Vatican watchers noticed something unusual about Study Group 5. While the other nine had full lists of members, the only name associated with the fifth group was that of Msgr. Armando Matteo, the secretary of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

The new document explains that Study Group 5 conducted its work not through a roster of handpicked experts, but via the doctrinal office’s existing structures, involving not only staff members but also dozens of consultants.

“It soon became evident that Study Group 5 would have a rather original structure compared with the other study groups, as its organizational framework overlapped with the dicastery’s working structure,” the text says.

This “rather original” approach has resulted in a rather original document, which differs in style from the other two final reports released so far, on priestly formation and digital mission.

It’s worth saying, before we dive into the text, that it should not be confused with another document associated with the synod, about women deacons. That text was released in December 2025, by a study commission established by Pope Francis in 2020. The new document refers to the study commission’s report, but doesn’t explore the topic of women deacons in any depth.

The final reports of the 10 study groups are defined as “working documents.” This means that the Study Group 5 text is less authoritative than other types of documents produced by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

When a study group submits its final report to the General Secretariat of the Synod, it has completed its mandate and is dissolved.

Vatican officials will fillet each of the final reports, looking for “operative proposals.” These will be presented to Pope Leo XIV, who will decide whether they should be enacted.

How is the text structured?

The Study Group 5 document has a peculiar structure. The first part consists of a two-page description of the study group’s development.

The second part is a 12-page summary of the principal issues related to the expansion of women’s “participation in the life and leadership of the Church.”

The third part consists of 55 pages of appendices, with contents as varied as a chronicle of female figures in the Bible and a reflection on the origins of ecclesiastical authority.

At around 44,000 words, the text can be read in three to four hours. But the document’s preference for winding sentences makes it hard to follow at times.

Consider this sample sentence: “The creation of greater spaces for female participation in institutional roles enables decision-making processes to be enriched with diverse perspectives, to challenge social stereotypes that have now been surpassed, and to create an environment in which all may feel they have equal opportunities to realize their vocation.”

It makes sense, but it’s wordy. Perhaps it could have been shortened to: “Having more women in leadership enriches decisions, challenges stereotypes, and ensures equal vocational opportunities.”

If you don’t have time to ponder the full document, you could simply read the two-page executive summary. If you’re short of time but want to go deeper, you could read Part Two, along with Appendix V on ecclesiastical authority, and come away with a good sense of the document.

Even reading the entire text might leave you with some uncertainty about what, precisely, it is proposing. It arrives at its conclusions in a roundabout fashion. The Vatican official responsible for discerning its “operative proposals” has an unenviable job.

What does the text say?

Part 1

The opening section explains how the Vatican doctrinal office came to take responsibility for the study group on women in the Church. It describes how the final report’s content slowly came into focus.

It says it became clear that the text would highlight how, throughout Catholic history, women have “exercised genuine authority and real power in service of the Church’s mission,” which did not derive from Holy Orders.

The document would also explore the relationship between the Church’s ministerial and charismatic dimensions, considering how official, structured roles have coexisted with spontaneous initiatives by people who have received gifts (charisms) from the Holy Spirit.

This would lead to a call for the broader “recognition of charisms or the establishment of ecclesial services not immediately or necessarily linked to sacramental power.”

Part 2

The second section is arguably the most important part of the document. It begins with a lament about the “growing disengagement of women from active participation in the life of the local Church,” pointing to the rapid decline of female religious life after Vatican Council II.

“This is a phenomenon that is no longer limited to the Western world alone,” it notes.

The text suggests that expanding women’s role in the Church is urgent, given the “increasing number of women, of every age group and in different parts of the world,” who are abandoning Catholicism. It lays the blame partly on clericalism and macho attitudes in Church circles.

At the same time, the document cautions against “fear and haste,” as well as responses that are “purely sociological, cultural, philosophical, or historical.”

It then considers three “fundamental issues”: the relational nature of the human person, Potestas (sacred power), and ministry.

It stresses that God made men and women to complete each other in deep, mutual relationships. Therefore, women’s participation in Church decisions isn’t some kind of special favor conceded by male leaders.

Turning to the second core issue, the document praises “laudable examples” of women participating in Church leadership.

“For example, in some French dioceses, a female ‘general delegate’ or ‘episcopal delegate’ assists the bishop and the vicar general in important administrative responsibilities,” it notes.

“Likewise, in certain regions of the Amazon, women lead the pastoral activity of communities, in addition to exercising the ministry of the Word and serving as extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion.”

In a crucial sentence, it says: “It is necessary to reflect on a reformulation of the areas of competence of the ordained ministry.”

It adds: “Redefining these areas of competence could open the way to recognize new spaces of responsibility for women in the Church.”

It might seem that the document is merely suggesting that institutional jobs formerly reserved for priests should be reassigned to women. But it also insists that women’s participation in the “charismatic dimension” of the Church’s life be taken seriously.

“It is important to reiterate this point: alongside the sacramental path and distinct from it, there is also a charismatic path that can be fruitfully pursued to open new spaces of participation for the lay faithful, particularly for women,” it says.

What is the theological and canonical basis for lay people taking on institutional roles? The document says that in such cases, the laity “do not participate in Holy Orders but rather in the exercise of the bishop’s ministry.”

“The bishop, therefore, remains ultimately responsible for the discernment of any charisms that may arise within the People of God,” it says.

On the third issue — ministries — the document notes that women can be formally instituted in the lay ministries of lector, acolyte, and catechist. It regrets that many dioceses haven’t yet embraced these possibilities.

It also notes that local bishops’ conferences can propose further lay ministries, subject to Vatican approval.

Part Two concludes with an extended reflection on the “charismatic dimension” of women’s participation in Church life.

It says: “The development of healthy forms of synodality will facilitate the flourishing and exercise of lay or baptismal charisms (that is, charisms rooted in the Sacrament of Baptism) among the multitude of women who constitute the majority in our communities.”

“These include charisms of leadership, guidance, coordination, and the management of processes, as well as others more closely related to communal prayer, spiritual accompaniment, and closeness to those most in need.”

It notes “particular historical cases in which women exercised de facto authority even over clerics, such as the abbesses of Las Huelgas (Burgos, Spain) and Conversano (Bari, Italy).”

It also namechecks authoritative Catholic women through the centuries, beginning with St. Monica, the mother of St. Augustine of Hippo. Its choices from the 20th century are eclectic: Adrienne von Speyr, Maria Montessori, Dorothy Day, and Madeleine Delbrêl.

Finally, it stresses that the expansion of women’s participation in the life and leadership of the Church should not lead to a devaluation of “the vocation of the wife and mother within marriage and the family.”

Part 3

The document’s third part consists of six appendices: on female figures in the Bible, women in Church history, testimonies from women in Church leadership, a critical look at the “Marian Principle” and “Petrine Principle,” the nature of ecclesiastical authority, and the contributions of Pope Francis and Pope Leo XIV.

The most interesting are arguably the fourth and fifth, on the Marian Principle and Petrine Principle, and ecclesiastical authority.

Appendix IV looks at how recent popes have taken up the concepts of the “Marian Principle” and “Petrine Principle” from the work of the 20th-century Swiss theologian Hans Urs von Balthasar. The two terms relate respectively to the charismatic and hierarchical dimensions of the Church.

The appendix considers criticisms of the concepts, but ultimately emphasizes that the Marian principle “can help the Church’s efforts to create spaces in which women’s co-responsibility is fully recognized and their contributions are heard and valued.”

Appendix V, which is likely to provoke debate, explores the roots and evolution of ecclesiastical authority. It highlights two different schools of thought on the nature of authority, which influence the current discussion about lay participation in Church governance.

It considers recent developments, such as the appointment of women to senior leadership roles at the Vatican, and calls for further theological and canonical reflection.