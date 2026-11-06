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RobD1970's avatar
RobD1970
2h

Strangely enough, the Diocese of Limburg didn't dismiss its bishop, Georg Bätzing, when he left the Catholic Church many years ago...

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Bill N.'s avatar
Bill N.
3h

Wow, there are a lot of interesting parts to this story! Without implying any particular part is more worthy of discussion than the others, I was surprised to hear someone could be on (paid?) parental leave for 6 straight years; that's nearly half of her overall 13-yr tenure at the organization! Is this a peculiarity to charity employers, or could such situations occur at any employer?

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