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Dies Illa's avatar
Dies Illa
8m

Ugh. The Church in Brazil is collapsing, and their union with just terrible, backward, corrupt governance (of which Da Silva is a poster child) is undoubtedly a part.

Alas, alas, poor Brazil.

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Don Khedich's avatar
Don Khedich
1h

oh no, not Our Democracy!

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