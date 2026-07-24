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Nancy's avatar
Nancy
2h

Thank you, this is very informative.

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Ben's avatar
Ben
21m

I don't understand theologically how one pope (the one who signed the original concordat) can bind his predecessors, theoretically forever, from appointing bishops how they wish. I guess if the pope breached the concordat, Germany itself could take some adverse step against Catholics in the country (although I'm not sure what that would be). And that practically would limit the Pope, just like the way he is limited in China because if the pope tried to act unilaterally, the government would come down hard on Catholics. But Germany presumably wouldn't do the things to Catholics that China would.

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