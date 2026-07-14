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Peter G. Epps's avatar
Peter G. Epps
19m

Hindu Nationalist violence against Christians has been a persistent problem for decades, now. Those who visibly pursue their faith in such places are often exercising heroic virtue on a daily basis, and need our attention, prayers, and support.

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