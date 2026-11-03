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Hey everybody.

It’s Election Day, and this is the Tuesday Pillar Post.

But this is not JD Flynn. This is Michelle La Rosa, managing editor here at The Pillar.

Don’t worry. JD’s fine. I just decided to take a stab at a Tuesday newsletter while JD is pursuing some other reporting.

This Sunday, of course, was the Solemnity of All Saints, and I hope you celebrated robustly, with litanies and maybe a party or parade of costumed children.

But, however you celebrated, it was probably not as elaborate or as colorful as the celebrations in parts of Guatemala, where All Saints Day has long been celebrated with massive – I mean really massive – kite parades.

Guatemalan kite festival. Credit: Lucy Brown / iStock.

It’s an ancient tradition, with roots stretching back more than 3,000 years. The indigenous belief was that kites were a means of communicating with dead loved ones. Over time, the idea got combined with the Catholic celebration of All Saints Day, and in some places All Souls Day too. Today, it is celebrated in certain Guatemalan towns by people of all religions as a major cultural observance.

The building of the kites is itself an elaborate ritual that traditionally takes 40 days and begins with the community’s bachelors embarking on a quest to acquire the bamboo that will serve as the frame. From there, paper or cloth are used to fill in the kite, which is secured with yucca-based glue and string.

Traditionally, the kites are octagonal, but modern kites take on all kinds of other shapes as well. Some of them are more than 60 feet in diameter – larger than many of the balloons in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! – and require a whole team of people to fly them.

Guatemalan kite festival. Credit: Byron Ortiz / iStock.

Decorations are bright and festive. Traditionally, kites honor deceased loved ones, although some people today put a more modern spin on their kites, labeling them with slogans for their preferred political or social causes.

People dress us festively for the occasion as well. The kite parade can draw more than 100,000 people, including both those participating and those coming to watch – sometimes from other countries.

If you ever happen to find yourself in Guatemala in early November, it’s a tradition worth checking out.

Hey everybody, JD here.

Some of you know that I’m on the board of FIRE Denver, a non-profit which gives grants to Catholic schools so that kids with profound disabilities — kids like mine — can be enrolled in Catholic school.

Well, there’s a wholesale baker we’re friends with, and he donates a LOT of Thanksgiving pies to us, which we can sell, and use every single dollar to fund the inclusion of kids with disabilities.

If you live in Colorado, you could buy a pie and put it on your Thanksgiving table. If you don’t, you could buy one or more, and we’ll donate the pie to families in need through Catholic Charities and other apostolates. And you’ll support kids like mine. This is important. Do us a solid. Buy some pies, and if you want, choose “donate” from the pick-up options.

And Michelle says they’re delicious.

Buy pies. Help kids.

And now, here’s the news.

The news

Pope Leo XIV has approved changes to disciplinary procedures for employees of the Roman curia.

The three amendments to regulations regarding Roman curia staff are meant to provide “clearer rules, more balanced procedures, and more effective safeguards” for Holy See employees, according to Vatican Media.

What exactly changed? Luke Coppen explains.

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Sunday marked the conclusion of a six-day humanitarian ceasefire in the Ukrainian city of Oleshky, which has been occupied by Russia since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine four and a half years ago.

The ceasefire allowed for much needed food and medical supplies to reach the people of Oleshky.

What was the Vatican’s role in bringing about the ceasefire? How much did Pope Leo contribute? You can read all about that here.

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Recently released financial statements from the U.S. bishops’ conference provide a window into an organization in transition.

What will the USCCB look like as it leaves behind the era of providing government contracting for refugee and migrant services?

Brendan Hodge breaks down the numbers.

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Pope Leo XIV appointed last week Fr. Giacomo Costa SJ and Sr. Elena Massimi FMA as undersecretaries of the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops.

Though the appointments went largely unreported, they offer some insight into the pope’s vision for the Secretariat on the Synod.

While Costa and Massimi are complicated personalities, and not necessarily representative of a consistently progressive theological persuasion, they come from the synodal establishment.

Edgar Beltran offers an analysis of the situation. He says the appointment suggests that Pope Leo does not want the secretariat’s influence to wane during his pontificate.

Read Edgar’s whole analysis.

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And finally, news broke last week that Pope Leo XIV has, under his prepontifical name of Robert Francis Prevost, registered for an absentee ballot to vote in the United States midterm elections.

The news has prompted a wave of objections, from the practical to the conceptual.

Do those objections hold water? Ed takes a look at the situation from all angles.

Born again, again

I had the opportunity last week to attend a unique event at the intersection of faith and politics, just a few days before the mid-term elections.

I wasn’t sure what to expect going in, but I was fascinated by what I found. So here’s a little firsthand reporting, so you can share in the experience too:

I arrived at Brave Church just a few minutes late.

I was sent back to my car twice – first for trying to bring a water bottle inside, then because I had a small purse. Neither are allowed, the security officials told me when I approached the metal detectors.

The heightened security was understandable. This event, in the tiny suburb of Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, was being held by TPUSA Faith, an offshoot of Turning Point USA, the conservative non-profit group founded by Charlie Kirk.

This event, “Make Heaven Crowded,” was part of a nationwide tour, with almost 30 stops around the country this year. It was inspired, organizers say, by the number of people who were moved by watching Charlie Kirk’s memorial and reported a conversion or deepening of their own faith.

The head of TPUSA Faith said he believes Kirk’s assassination sparked a spiritual awakening in this country, and the goal of “Make Heaven Crowded” is to fan that spark into flame.

I was curious about this burgeoning religious movement, which seems to be gaining real traction. That’s why I was there.

As I entered the building, the first thing I saw was a basketball court to one side. I’d never been in a Protestant megachurch before. Maybe that’s normal.

Following the signs down a hallway to the main part of the church, I stepped into the main room.

I was met with blinding flashes of light from five giant TV screens. Stadium-style seating surrounded a large stage, with a full sound system blaring. It was unlike any church I had ever seen before, but a little bit like a few concerts I’ve attended.

My bewilderment must have been evident, because a kindly usher approached to tell me that I looked lost, and could he help me find my group?

I didn’t have a group. Were these people my group? I really didn’t know.