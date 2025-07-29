On a Sunday in late July, two dozen bikers pulled up in front of the entrance to the controversial federal immigration center in Southern Florida, Alligator Alcatraz.

The bikers wore t-shirts and leather vests. Many sported long hair and shaggy beards.

An onlooker may have thought the bikers were looking for trouble.

But the bikers stopped. They got off their motorcycles. Then, they started to pray.

Gathered in a circle, the bikers prayed a rosary for the detainees at the center.

Afterward, they went on their way.

While the group may have seemed better suited for a dive bar than a prayer circle, they were in fact the local chapter of a group of Catholic bikers. And their leader at the Alligator Alcatraz prayer event? Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami.

Wenski, 74, has been riding a motorcycle for nearly 25 years. Today, he is the worldwide chaplain for an apostolate known as Knights on Bikes - a grassroots movement of priests, deacons, and lay men who love Christ, the Catholic Church, and riding motorcycles.

Wenski led the Catholic bikers in prayer outside the immigrant detention center, where the Archdiocese of Miami has repeatedly requested to minister to detainees. The archdiocese says officials have not approved the request.

Wenski praised the Knights on Bikes for their willingness to witness to the faith, and to respond to the needs of the local Church.

“The Knights on Bikes know their prayers and are not ashamed to pray in public,” the archbishop told The Pillar. “They also are quick to volunteer and support their parishes and priests within the archdiocese.”

The Knights on Bikes gather before a ride in Michigan. Photo courtesy of Deacon Lawrence Paczkowksi.

Rewriting the biker narrative

Knights on Bikes is a fraternal organization, loosely connected to the Knights of Columbus.

While Knights on Bikes are not recognized by the Knights of Columbus, a man must be a first-degree Knight to join the biker outfit.

"While individual members of the Knights on Bikes group may be members of Knights of Columbus, we do not formally recognize or sponsor this organization,” a spokesperson for the Knights of Columbus told The Pillar in an email.

State deputies for the Knights of Columbus can determine whether the Knights on Bikes may operate within each state. Many have embraced the bikers’ group as a unique channel for evangelization.

Founded in 2003, the Knights on Bikes began as a small group of men in Fort Worth, Texas that were hoping to rewrite the American biker gang narrative, with its connections to crime and rough personalities.

“I wanted to get all the brothers that were Knights of Columbus to change the image of the biker so people can see that not all bikers are bad guys,” said founder Raymond Medina. “I wanted people to see us praying the rosary on a knee and showing reverence to the Eucharist so that they would think that reverence was a very honorable thing to do.”

What started two decades ago with 20 guys riding in Fort Worth, Texas has now grown to more than 12,000 members across the United States and Canada.

And the organization is beginning to expand abroad, launching a chapter in the Philippines.

The expansion was not planned. Rather, it has occurred naturally as people have encountered the Knights on Bikes at various events, spiking their interest.

In the group's early days, Medina would travel to various motorcycle rallies sporting his leather vest with a Knights of Columbus emblem on the back. The image sparked conversations.

“One year, I went to the Republic of Texas rally, and guys saw the vest and they said, ‘Hey, I'm a brother Knight of Columbus.’ We would start talking and they asked if they could join the Knights on Bikes,” Medina said. “I knew right then I had to get cards made because I didn't have anything to pass out to give people, and people were asking how they could get involved.”

Eventually, Medina launched a website amid increased interest in the organization.

Bob Bagley, from Plainwell, Michigan, heard about the Knights on Bikes shortly after his conversion in 2007.

He had recently joined the Knights of Columbus but said something did not feel right.

“I felt like an outsider when I joined the Knights of Columbus,” Bagley said. “Then I got a call from Ray Medina and he asked me if I would be interested in starting up a Catholic motorcycle organization in the state of Michigan, which I eagerly agreed to.”

Bagley, 63, had been a member of a biker club before his conversion, and he was very familiar with the ups and downs that come with the territory.

“Biker clubs are very rough organizations to be with. There is a small sense of brotherhood, as long as everything is going good, but when things go bad, the brotherhood is not there anymore,” he said. “There are some clubs that do some good things, charity work, but then there is a lot of work that is done that is not charity.”

Today, Bagley loves the Knights on Bikes. Fifteen years after he joined, it has become his passion project, and he is currently the international president of the organization.

“God put me here for a reason and I made a promise to him during my conversion that I would always defend him and our Holy Mother and do whatever he asked,” Bagley said. “Whatever he places in front of me, I go for it at a hundred percent and right now, that is the Knights on Bikes.”

“If I can help save at least one soul, then I know I've done what God wanted.”

‘We ride for God’

Bagley has found that burly bikers, sporting black leathers, a Knights of Columbus emblem, and a rosary, tend to attract questions - from both other bikers and curious onlookers.

That opens the doorway to a broader conversation about Jesus Christ.

Just the other week, he said, a rugged, tattooed member of Hell’s Angels — the notorious, organized crime motorcycle gang — approached him at a gas station to ask about his leather vest, inquiring who he rides for.

“I told him, ‘We ride for God. We ride for the Catholic Church’,” Bagley said. “He goes on saying that he had spent 22 years in prison. So I told him a little bit more about myself.”

“Then he says, ‘My mom's got stage four cancer.’ And he said, ‘Would you pray for her?’ I said, ‘Oh, absolutely.’ And I invited him to pray right there, which we did.”

It was an unexpected moment for Bagley. What came next was also startling.

“After we prayed, he said to me, ‘If you do not mind, I would like a hug’,” Bagley said. “So we gave him a hug and he said, ‘I am leaving the club. Hopefully I can find a group like yours that I'll be able to ride with’.”

Knights on Bikes stopped at a stoplight during a recent ride. Photo courtesy of Bob Bagley.

It’s certainly not every day that a member of Hell’s Angels asks for a hug. But Bagley said encounters with other intrigued bikers are fairly common. The Knights on Bikes stand out among the biker crowd, and they tend to attract attention.

“We all like to put a beer back, but…you don't see us just hanging out, drinking,” said Lawrence Stewart, a member of the Knights on Bikes in El Paso, Texas.

“We are always doing activities related to the Church, and we do it on the bikes,” Stewart told The Pillar.

“They realize that something is different about us than other biker groups.”

Left to right: Brian Rohrbaugh, president of the central region; Bob Bagley, international president; Lawrence Stewart, president of the Mountain region. Photo courtesy of Bob Bagley.

Stewart, 65, has been riding with the Knights on Bikes since 2009. Before finding the Knights, he had been riding with another club, but had grown tired of their secular activities.

Through the Knights, he has found a community that calls him to pursue God and focus on inviting others into the community.

He said the group is able to reach people who might otherwise be closed off to religious ideas.

“People are kind of surprised when they meet us, some of them are taken aback. They get intimidated by God and by religion,” Stewart said. “People expect that you have to be holy to join and we will shun them if they are not living by those standards.”

“That is not the truth.”

“We are not here to tell you that whatever you are doing is wrong. We want to show you how we are living with God, how it makes our life better and that we want them to start living like us by coming to know God.”

“When you present that message, a lot of people are drawn to you.”

Deacon Lawrence Paczkowski. Courtesy photo.

Bagley agreed that the knights have a unique chance to reach people who otherwise might not be open to encountering the Catholic Church.

For instance, Bagley’s chapter in Michigan regularly volunteers at a food pantry in Detroit. He said will never forget the first time the Knights arrived to help, decked out in their leather vests and jeans.

“When we arrived, this Capuchin priest opened the door and said ‘Praise God, I was expecting you guys to show up wearing the old regalia of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus and I figured that would not go well because the homeless in the area have become very comfortable talking with us. If you would have shown up in suits and clean cut, these people would never talk to you and never would have come in to be fed’,” Bagley said.

The Knights on Bikes also offer chances for Catholics to rethink some of the stereotypes surrounding the biker community.

Bagley said parishioners are often surprised to see the Knights enter a church for Mass during one of their rides.

“We come into the church all dressed in our leathers. We all kneel and bow before the Blessed Sacrament. If nothing is happening before Mass, we will say the rosary,” Bagley told The Pillar. “Then when we go up to receive Holy Communion, those of us that have good enough knees, we kneel down and receive on the tongue and the ones that can not kneel, they still receive on the tongue.”

“The parishioners are seeing a bunch of ragtag bikers coming in and showing true reverence for our Lord, and it is having an impact.”

A bridge

A few weeks ago, the Knights hosted their annual rally in St. Augustine, Florida, where 300 bikers gathered for a few days of community building and spiritual renewal.

But before the event, many Knights spent days riding their motorcycles down to Florida together, making their own biker pilgrimage of sorts.

Deacon Lawrence Paczkowski, 64, from the Archdiocese of Detroit, traveled 1,000 miles over four days with a group of Knights from Michigan. Paczkowski packed a pyx with hosts, carrying them around his neck so that the group could have a daily communion service.

“We are Catholic, and we are not afraid to show it and exemplify it for the world to see, especially within our own Church,” Paczkowksi said. “At a rest area in Ohio we had a communion service, and people were recording us and they came up to talk to us after, asking what are these crazy bikers doing?”

“We were praying, and we were being strengthened for our journey with the Eucharist.”

Knights on Bikes gather for Mass during their annual rally in St. Augustine, Florida. Photo courtesy of Bob Bagley.

Share

Local chapters of Knights have regular rides to local churches or religious sites. Many will do a monthly rosary, attend Mass together, or partake in community service events.

The Knights also try to be available when bishops or priests call for their help with Eucharistic processions or public prayer events.

Knights in Abilene, Texas provided an extra layer of security for parts of this year’s National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, when protesters threatened to disrupt the event.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski, the Knights’ ‘worldwide archbishop chaplain’ on his motorcycle. Photo courtesy of Bob Bagley.

And the local chapter escorted Cardinal Raymond Burke when he visited Detroit a few years ago.

Bagley said the cardinal was impressed by the group.

“After we escorted Cardinal Burke through the city of Detroit, he called me up and told me that, ‘I am calling your Knights of Columbus state deputy to tell him that he needs to understand that the Knights on Bikes is the most devout group of men that he has come across in a very long time’,” Bagley said.

But while escorting cardinals and riding with local bishops may attract headlines, the heart of the ministry is simply brotherhood, Paczkowksi said.

“We are Knights of Columbus first, so that fraternal brotherhood is there,” he explained. “That togetherness you have as riders is what many guys are looking for in clubs. All bikers want brotherhood, but we take it a step further, and it is about being brothers in Christ, it is about being Christians.”

That brotherhood acts as a cornerstone for their evangelical efforts, demonstrating to other bikers that they have a space in the Church.

“Just because I do not go to church in a tuxedo or a suit does not mean that I am not welcomed,” Stewart said. “Showing up in a motorcycle vest with long hair and a goatee who looks like an outlaw is a powerful witness to other guys.”

“It shows that they are able to come around the Church and be loved and know that I can look like that and love God and love the Church and more importantly that there are other guys like me throughout the United States and the world.”

“It rubs off a lot of guys who are thinking about joining. They see us and our solid relationship with God and the Church and they want that.”

Stewart believes the apostolate has a unique opportunity to act as a bridge between the secular world - especially the often dark, hedonistic world of biker clubs - and the Church.

“We are letting bikers know that we do care about you, and we are not mad at any mistakes or past sins you have made,” he said. “We are just happy that you are here pursuing God.”