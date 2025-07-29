The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katie FWSB's avatar
Katie FWSB
1h

Another great find, Jack!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Madeleine's avatar
Madeleine
38m

Can we get some details on attempts made by the Archdiocese to visit the prisoners and what the response/non response has been? I think it's great they rode their bikes over there and prayed a rosary but sustained effort, focus, and attention are needed here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture