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Josh Mansfield's avatar
Josh Mansfield
18m

I love having a canon lawyer Pope fixing canonical loopholes. This just says how much fun the next 20 years of this Pope will be!!!

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Joseph Miller's avatar
Joseph Miller
33m

Here before they fix the typo!

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