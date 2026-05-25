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Lucas Vivas's avatar
Lucas Vivas
5h

I’ve spent all morning grousing about wanting to read the new encyclical while secretly hoping I could just read the Pillar summary

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James Becker's avatar
James Becker
4h

Maybe a crazy idea, but if the goal is for encyclicals to be read widely, I would have broken this down into two or three separate encyclicals. Rerum Novarum is 63 paragraphs. This is 245 paragraphs, a notable climbdown from Fratelli Tutti's 287! I don't think an encyclical can properly treat a condemnation of just war doctrine AND a condemnation of slavery while ALSO talking about (alleged) Artificial Intelligence. Just publish three with cross-references.

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