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Jon Sheppard's avatar
Jon Sheppard
3d

Outstanding journalism. Other media outlets would benefit from speaking with this good Bishop, who managed to speak on the cultural, political and historical aspects of this issue without pointing fingers or taking sides. Thanks.

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Pilgrim's avatar
Pilgrim
3d

Any comments on the 5 Ceuta girls under age 14 who have been hospitalized due to violent rapes in the week since the Moroccan invasion?

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