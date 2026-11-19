Pope Leo XIV wraps up his visit to South America. U.S. bishops open the sainthood cause of Maria Middleton, an 18-year-old Catholic from Pennsylvania who died from brain cancer in 2020.
The Austrian bishops’ conference opens the role of general secretary to lay men and even, possibly, lay women. A new Gallup survey suggests religion is becoming more imp…
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