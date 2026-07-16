Police are investigating the apparent theft of more than $600,000 from a parish in Ontario, and the pastor has been removed from ministry while the investigation takes place.

Father David Collins, O.F.M. Conv., has served as pastor at St. John Parish in the Archdiocese of Kingston since at least 2017.

On June 13, the archdiocese announced that “[a] financial issue has come to light regarding Friar David’s use of the accounts of St. John Parish.”

Archbishop Michael Mulhall of Kingston said an investigation had been launched into “significant financial irregularities” that had been discovered in the parish’s accounts.

After he was questioned about the matter, Mulhall said, Fr. David has returned to his Franciscan community in Toronto, and another priest, Fr. Tim Shea, would be providing sacraments at the parish until the appointment of a new pastor this fall.

A July 10 letter from the archbishop was sent to local members of the Franciscan community, with updates on the situation.

“A review of all parish accounts extending back to 2019 has determined that over $630,000.00 has been taken from the parish accounts through the issuing of irregular cheques,” said the letter, which was obtained by The Pillar.

“The vast majority of the 1,196 irregular cheques issued were from the General account, and 3 cheques were issued from the Mass account,” it continued.

“At this time, it is unclear where all of the funds were distributed. The police are now investigating,” the letter said.

The Archdiocese of Kingston did not respond to The Pillar’s request for comment on the situation.

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Robert Warren, an assistant professor of accounting at Radford University, a retired IRS investigator, and an expert in theft and fraud in ecclesiastical contexts, told The Pillar that while details on the case are limited, it appears that the parish lacked sufficient financial controls.

Warren has advocated in recent years for the implementation of internal controls to prevent financial fraud in parishes and other Catholic institutions.

Among the measures he encourages is having several people involved in financial transactions and record-keeping, in order to make it more difficult for fraud to take place.

Numerous parishes in the United States have also seen cases of embezzlement in recent years.

Parishes in Florida, Missouri, New York, Alabama, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts and Iowa are among those which have been victims of recent financial crimes.