Bridget
> And also they themselves have to not portray that attitude.

The number one thing I would advise online (offline has already been covered well) is to not be defensive: it is human nature to become defensive (because of pride) when in mixed company whereas instead we need to be open and *vulnerable* in imitation of Christ (nailed to the cross is the opposite in physical posture of curled up like a hedgehog which we could keep in mind). The first step is to notice "I am becoming defensive". This is actually hard to honestly recognize, in my opinion, but a person could practice learning what their own personal clues are (e.g. to learn, I deliberately look at an online conversation which I expect will make me defensive, resolved not to actually join in but allowing myself to dwell on how I would reply; then after letting myself stew for a while, I observe what that looks like (feels like physically) in my body in a sensory way; then if I notice "I am starting to do that" physically, e.g. I am tensing up in some particular area that I noticed before (because emotions are an animal kind of thing and the body participates in them, we can find clues in the body, which is an uncomplicated place unlike the mind which *knows it is being judged*), then if my mind is uttering justifications "of course I am reacting in a reasonable and proportionate way, and not *defensive* which is an *insult*" I can say to my mind "no doubt, but in fact I am becoming defensive (it is not an insult to say so), and that is of no use here and I need to go recollect myself, blessed are the peacemakers etc"; to recognize this is *only* the first step but if we could get that far it would make a tremendous difference. It will also be horrifying to begin to notice "how very often I am defensive about how many things" but the reader will not mind being a little horrified, for the sake of the Gospel.

I like the new "Let's sing with the Pope" series on YouTube (mentioned in Starting Seven) - it is so positively phrased and full of "wonderful!", "brilliant!", in response to the listener's (speculative) efforts to sing along.

