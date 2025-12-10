The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hank's avatar
Hank
1h

I think this is great new! I get why sociologists, using the methods they are trained with, will poo poo “this apparent revival”, but that misses the point. The Holy Spirit is doing something here—God has not abandoned the eldest daughter of the Church. Rejoice!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Latest

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture