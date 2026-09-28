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Aidan T's avatar
Aidan T
8h

This was a blockbuster trip, one of those we will be talking about in years to come. The Stade de France resounding to the Salve Regina was a goosebump moment.

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CMCF's avatar
CMCF
7h

For me two more highlights:

1. The Pope blessing little Marie-Garance, a beautiful child in a blue dress who experiences severe disabilities. She was adopted by a Catholic mother and father who already had six children. Her mother said on French television that she has a sense that the Pope's blessing was also for Marie-Garance's biological parents who gave her life. I can't shake the feeling that many souls will be saved thanks to Marie-Garance.

2. The amount of people on X going "I'm not religious but... this really touched me/this man is amazing/the joy of the crowds has really thrown me."

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