Friday morning, five teenagers will have a once in a lifetime opportunity — they can ask the pope anything.

Kind of.

The five students were selected from a group of 30, to represent Catholic teenagers during Pope Leo LIVE! — a real-time Nov. 21 dialogue between teenagers gathered for the National Catholic Youth Conference annual conference and Pope LeoXIV.

Teenagers pose at NCYC 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo| Jack Figge, Pillar Media.

In September, organizers selected the 30 young people to help develop the questions, drawing from their lived experience. The team of adults and young people worked together to formulate the questions, which were sent to the Holy Father ahead of the event.

“They will be talking about everything,” Christina Lamas, executive director of the NFCYM, told The Pillar.

“They are not looking for answers they can Google. There is a lot of curiosity about our Holy Father and how our Holy Father responds to certain themes…There’s a deep curiosity of what our Holy Father thinks, and what’s moving him to help the teens understand their own spiritual life,” Lamas added.

While five teens will ask the questions, another 16,000 will watch from the bowl of Lucas Oil Stadium, listening to the pope’s answers.

But as the National Catholic Youth Conference got underway Thursday, The Pillar wondered what other attendees might ask the pontiff.

So we asked. Here’s what they said.

The following interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

Jonathan Moguelvidaleas and Ashlee Manis, high school juniors — Columbus, Indiana

Ashlee Manus and Jonathan Moguelvidaleas. Photo: Jack Figge/Pillar Media.

Jonathan: I would ask the pope whether morality and religion work with each other or against each other.

I would like to know this because I have seen a lot of people question whether you have to be moral to be religious, or can you be religious without morality, or can you have morality without religion?

Personally, I was doing a paper on that question in my English class, a research paper, so, I mean, why not get it from the source himself?

Ashlee: I would probably ask him what his favorite color is.

You can really tell how a person is and what they are like based on their favorite color. And also because color is just so beautiful. And I feel like color kind of represents the person.

Kaia Peters, sophomore and Lilly Clin, junior — Columbus, Georgia

Lilly Clin, left, and Kaia Peters. Photo | Jack Figge/Pillar Media.

Kaia: I would ask him what his daily life looks like in the Church, just his normal day to day, like, what he does.

I would want to know that because anytime you think of the pope, you think of him doing Masses and doing stuff for the Church, but, like, what does he do by himself on a normal day Like, what does he do in his free time? What does he do after he does all the Church services and things for the Church.

Lilly: I would ask him what called him to be a priest in the first place. When you ask that question to any priest, they all have a different story of what led them to the priesthood, so I think it’d be interesting to know what caused him to want to be a priest since he made it to the ultimate job.

Lena Veasey and Alexander Palafox , sophomores — Clarksville, Indiana

Lena Veasey and Alexander Palafox attend NCYC 2026. Photo | Jack Figge/Pillar Media.

Lena: I would ask him what his favorite Bible verse is. I want to know what keeps him motivated or if there is a verse that really encourages him every day to keep doing what he’s doing.

Alexander: I would ask the pope in what way God has influenced his life. He’s obviously been influenced to find the way of God and choose to be Catholic as his faith. So I figure that there must have been something that either moved him a lot which I think could move a lot of people.

Zuleyca Shagui, sophomore, and Anthony Sanisaca, junior — Chicago, Illinois

Zuleyca Shagui and Anthony Sanisaca. Photo | Jack Figge, The Pillar.

Zuleyca: I would ask the pope why he decided to be a pope and, like, what made him start his career towards becoming the pope? Like — why would he do that? I also would ask and like to know what his words of encouragement to young people like us would be.

Everyone has their own story and he probably had an encounter with God or he was going through something and I would like to know what that was like and how he would encourage young adults to also get started in their relationship with God because personally, I’ve had my struggles trying to get closer with God.

But my family, the people like I’ve been around and just, what I myself I’ve been going through have helped me grow closer to God. Obviously, there’s still things I need to work on, obviously and I would just want to hear what he would have to say.

Anthony: My question would be, if Pope Leo could revive a saint and talk to him, which saint would he revive?

I want to know who his favorite saint is and why so that I could learn more about the saint.

Coen Summers and Amber Sawchuk, sophomores — Fishers, Indiana

Coen Summers and Amber Sawchuk attend NCYC 2026. Photo | Jack Figge/Pillar Media.

Coen: I would probably ask the pope questions about when you should listen to the Bible, literally or figuratively for stories. So, like, Genesis,the creation story, that’s like figurative, how God created the earth, but I would like ask for clarification on stuff like that.

It’s very confusing. I get confused very easily by that.

It would just strengthen my faith more [to ask], because it would get rid of a lot of the controversy, and the conflicts and the confusion.

Amber: I would ask him how he encounters God in his daily life and how I can learn to inspire others, grow in their faith like he does.

I would want to ask him that because there’s so many ways that I want to be able to inspire others, and I see how others inspire me. The Pope is definitely one of those people who inspires me so I would want to work from there and know how to do that.

It would definitely strengthen my Catholic faith and just help me to help others.

Cassidy McKibben, senior and Ellie Connelly — South Chicago suburbs

Cassidy: I would ask Pope Leo: “If you could ask Jesus one question himself, what would you ask?”

I would want to know that because Jesus is king and he knows all the answers and the pope is the guy who represents Jesus.

Ellie: I would ask him what is his favorite thing about being the pope?

I am just curious.I feel like you would get to do a lot of cool stuff, so I would like to know, like, what he does.

Reed Vincent, sophomore and Cooper Nash, junior — Floyd’s Knob, Indiana

Cooper Nash, left, and Reed Vincent attend NCYC 2026. Photo | Jack Figge/Pillar Media.

Reed: I would ask him if he is a Chicago Bears fan.

I’m a Packers fan, and we don’t like Bears fans, so I really want to know who he cheers for.

If he is a Bears fan, it might change my view of the pope. Maybe.

Cooper: I would ask him: “What is the hardest part of being the pope?”

It is intriguing to me, he has to be at so many places in so many days and so much is asked of him, I’m just curious what he thinks is the most difficult part of the job.

Mikayla Borho, senior - New Bremen, Ohio

I would ask him what his favorite saint is and why.

I just love learning about saints and to know the pope’s would be pretty cool

If I knew that, I would research that saint more and I would wonder why God has made that saint so important in the pope’s life and how that saint could impact me.

Justin Manchola-Moll, Jake Nelson, and Rochelio Hernandez, juniors — Tennessee

Left to Right: Rochelio Hernandez, Jake Nelson, and Justin Manchola-Moll attend NCYC 2026. Photo | Jack Figge, Pillar Media.

Justin: I would ask the pope what drove him to go down this path to the papacy.



I just feel like it would take a lot for just someone to get that inspiration and that they would have experienced something like a miracle, basically, to go down that path to become the pope.

Jake: I would ask the pope how to talk to God better, because I struggle with talking to Jesus and praying a lot. People just say to pray and I memorize these different prayers, but like, I don’t really know what’s the best way to really communicate to God and know that he’s listening. It is kind of difficult to pray.

As a junior in high school, I have my career path coming up, and I’ve been really asking God what to do. So I just want to know how to communicate better so I can get a response. It’s just kind of a lot for me right now.

Rocelico: I would ask the pope how to get closer to God because I do go to church every Sunday, but I feel like that’s not enough. And personally, myself, I feel like I’m not close enough to God.

If he gave me a really good answer, I feel like it would change my life in many different ways, and it would make my life better because I would know how to grow in my relationship with God better.

Luke Cleary, 8th grade, and Tristian Ontrop, sophomore — Greencastle, Indiana

Luke: I would ask him if it is fun to ride in the popemobile? I don’t know why, I just would like to know that. I am just curious.

Tristan: I would ask him what is one thing he would have done differently in his faith life as a teenager.

I would ask him that because a lot of teens struggle with keeping their faith once they get to high school and beyond and a lot of them leave the church because of that and maybe he has a tip or two that could keep more teens going to church and living it out.

If I heard his answer I think maybe I could find myself reading the Bible more and wanting to be more of an example of faith to more kids my age.

Gianna Peerman, senior, Marley Wyatt, junior, Amari Madry, freshman — Indianapolis, Indiana

Left to right: Gianna Peerman, Marley Wyatt, Amari Madry attend NCYC. Photo | Jack Figge/ Pillar Media.

Gianna: I would ask him what got you to where you are today?

I just feel there’s so many steps to actually becoming the pope so I am curious as to what was the beginning of his journey that made him want to get so close to God and just keep reaching higher.

Marley: I would ask the pope how he maintains his faith, even amidst the distractions of the modern world. I’d want to know that because I live in the modern world, so I’m also faced with these distractions and it is good to know how he stays focused on God, so I can as well.

Amari: I would ask him how he started his journey, from beginning to end.

Noah Myers, senior — Biloxi, Mississippi

I would ask him how he felt when he learned that he was elected pope.

I would love to know what he was feeling, what were the emotions that were going through his mind as he’s watching the ballots come in and seeing his name pop up.

I think if I learned that, it would give me a greater sense of what the pope goes through on a day to day basis, the stress that comes over him and like why we as the lay people need to be praying for our priest, bishops and the pope.

Elise Yuung and Serrie Lawrie, freshmen — Northern Kentucky

Elise Yuung, left and Serrie Lawrie. Photo | Jack Figge/Pillar Media.

Elise: I would ask him what’s the scariest thing about being the pope.

I’m not really sure why I would ask that. I guess it is because you never know if someone’s scared of speaking, but they still do it anyway.

Serrie: I would ask him: What his favorite fast food restaurant was when he lived in the United States? I want to know that to see if we relate to each other, because, like, mine’s Skyline Chili, from Cincinnati.

If I knew his favorite fast food, every time I would eat that food, I would think of him.