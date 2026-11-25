Pope Leo XIV issued an apostolic letter Wednesday creating a new worldwide network to support and coordinate prison ministry.

A man prays in a room at Feltham Prison and Young Offender Institution in London, England, on Feb. 11, 2015. © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk.

The pope issued the document In carcere eram, et venistis ad me (“I was in prison and you visited me”) motu proprio, or on his own initiative.

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The text, currently only available in Italian, suppressed the International Commission of Catholic Prison Pastoral Care, founded in 1950, and established the Prison Ministry Animation Service in its place.



Pope Leo XIV named Archbishop Jorge Ignacio García Cuerva of Buenos Aires, Argentina, as the new body’s coordinator. García Cuerva previously served as the pontifical delegate for the ICCPPC.

In the apostolic letter, Leo XIV said he hoped the changes would promote a “common spirituality and theological vision” within Catholic prison ministry around the world. He said he intended the new structure to be “agile and flexible, oriented towards service, and imbued with a spirit of dialogue and sharing.”

He noted that his decisions followed “reflections and recommendations” from the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and García Cuerva.

The ICCPPC was founded at an international congress in Rome with support from the future Pope St. Paul VI, then serving at the Vatican Secretariat of State. It was established later as a public association of the faithful. Its membership expanded to 105 countries and it regularly held international congresses. As an NGO with “special consultative status,” it sent representatives to the United Nations.



The new apostolic letter suppressed the ICCPPC as a public juridic person, but did not establish the Prison Ministry Animation Service as a canonical entity with its own legal personality. The service will be canonically dependent on the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

The new body will serve as “a network of pastoral collaboration” between local Churches, bishops’ conferences, regional and continental episcopal bodies, and Eastern Catholic hierarchical structures.



The service is coordinated by a bishop appointed to the role by the pope for five years on the recommendation of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. The term can only be renewed once. The bishop will be assisted by at least three advisers serving in prison ministry, appointed for a five-year term by the dicastery.

Membership in the network will be voluntary, with each participating body appointing a representative experienced in the field of prison ministry. Representatives will serve five-year terms, renewable once.

The service will have six principal tasks: promoting prison ministry at the universal level; helping local Churches to develop their prison ministries; promoting shared theological, spiritual, and pastoral reflection; training pastoral workers, including online; enabling dialogue with civil institutions; and supporting efforts to make prison policies more humane.

The coordinator and representatives will work together to further these goals, establishing working groups and proposing projects, with help from advisers and with the dicastery’s approval.



The service will have no permanent assets of its own. Its operating expenses will be covered by a separate fund established by the coordinator for their term of office. Participating groups will pay the costs of individual projects, setting aside an appropriate sum for the network’s expenses.

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The coordinator will submit an annual report on the service’s activities to the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, which, in turn, will provide pastoral guidance and directives.

The apostolic letter authorizes Sr. Alessandra Smerilli, F.M.A., the dicastery’s prefect, to bring the pontifical delegate for prison ministry’s mandate to an end and approve any regulations necessary for the motu proprio’s implementation.

According to the latest UN figures, 11.6 million people were detained worldwide in 2024, with 3.6 million awaiting trial or sentencing.



Prison population rates vary widely, from 51 prisoners per 100,000 population in Central and Southern Asia to 281 in Latin America and the Caribbean.



The UN reports that 64% of countries have overcrowded prisons, with 37% operating between 100% and 150% capacity, and 27% operating at more than 150%.

Pope Leo XIV has highlighted prison ministry during his recent foreign trips. He visited Bata Prison in Equatorial Guinea in April 2026, the Brians 1 Penitentiary Center in Barcelona, Spain in June 2026, and the Federal Penitentiary Complex in Villa Devoto, Argentina, in November 2026, where he was joined by García Cuerva.

During his visit to the Federal Penitentiary Complex, Pope Leo said that prison is “a witness to profound changes and conversions, to growth, learning and the acquisition of new skills and knowledge.”

“After experiencing human fragility in its most painful form, many have learned to transform the desert of their own existence into a fruitful garden,” he said.

“Indeed, with God’s grace, it is possible to move beyond total darkness and kindle small lights of hope.”