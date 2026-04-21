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Jonathan Sullivan's avatar
Jonathan Sullivan
23m

Given religious freedom's track record at the court in recent years, my money's on your kid sister.

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Rob Harbaugh's avatar
Rob Harbaugh
15m

JD: we have family in the Denver area, and I guess rock chips are a big deal on Wrangler windshields, since they're more vertical or something. You dodged a bullet (or, at least, a rock) there.

Welcome to the club,

a fellow Outback Dad

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