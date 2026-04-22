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The Tuesday Pillar Post - April 21, 2026
0:00
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The Tuesday Pillar Post - April 21, 2026

Kate Olivera
Apr 22, 2026

Written by JD Flynn and published April 21, 2026.

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Show notes:

God bless the pope down in Africa

Ukrainian Catholic leader: Church takeover is ‘blasphemy’

Canon law and the Dubuque model

Pope Leo: Traditional Latin approach to traditional Latin Mass?

Santa walks into an Irish pub

The Pillar Podcast - A frank and unguarded meeting of minds

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