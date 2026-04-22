The Tuesday Pillar Post - April 21, 2026

Written by JD Flynn and published April 21, 2026.
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Show notes:
God bless the pope down in Africa
Ukrainian Catholic leader: Church takeover is ‘blasphemy’
Canon law and the Dubuque model
Pope Leo: Traditional Latin approach to traditional Latin Mass?