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S. L. Linton's avatar
S. L. Linton
4h

On the one hand, I rather wish they would just say what he's accused of, instead of letting people's imaginations fill in the blanks. On the other hand, I can see how that would harm the Monsignor's reputation. But...at the same time...not saying clearly what he's been accused of can harm his reputation.

This is all just a mess.

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Hieronymus's avatar
Hieronymus
4h

This is why some current priests do not offer spiritual direction in the strict sense.

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