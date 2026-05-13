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Michael's avatar
Michael
30m

"She told The Pillar there are some social circles at the university where hookup culture is prevalent, but others where the focus on marriage is serious – maybe a little too serious. In particular, the desire to be engaged before graduation can create a “ring by spring” mentality that puts unnecessary pressure on relationships."

That's an issue at Christian colleges everywhere. People get engaged or married before they really understand themselves or have any sense of healthy boundaries or what's okay and what's toxic in a relationship. (This is often exacerbated by a lingering "I Kissed Dating Goodbye" mentality that discourages teens from dating.) I got engaged to my college girlfriend when I was a 20 year old junior, but we ended up broken up before I graduated. And thank goodness for the break-up--looking back from my 39 year old happily married perspective, things were really toxic, neither of us were ready, and we likely would have ended up as 25 year old divorcees had we made it to the altar. And I can think of several friends or acquaintances who did end up as 25 year old divorcees.

While I obviously can't endorse hookup culture, there's something to be said for casual/low stakes dating to get a sense for how relationships are supposed to work, and what is and isn't okay.

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Robert Reddig's avatar
Robert Reddig
1h

they should all have to read Ed's dating advice he had in some post (I think last year?)

Agree-when I talk to my friends (who are much older than gen z's!) dating sucks. too many guys on dating apps just want to hook up, even on "religious" apps.

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