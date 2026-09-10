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Hieronymus's avatar
Hieronymus
2h

I mean no disrespect to Luke for his amazing article, but this seemed obscure and out of the way enough that I assumed Jack Figge wrote it :D

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Matthew Robaszkiewicz's avatar
Matthew Robaszkiewicz
4h

Thank you for spotlighting Raphaël Castex and his group's work in restoring the statues and Catholic heritage throughout France! Very encouraging to see young people undertaking this task.

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