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Rebecca R.'s avatar
Rebecca R.
1h

Wow, I wonder what the cardinal thinks of Fr. Gea "helping" him with that letter; personally, I would want him to be quiet. Fr. Gea downplaying "romantic entanglements" and comparing them to a real failing, like financial crimes or crimes against minors is not surprising but somehow still shocks me, seeing how little others in the Church think of the alleged victims of clerical sex abuse.

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Sqplr's avatar
Sqplr
1h

What in heck is going on with that picture of him and the lady?

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