The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bilbo's Hearth's avatar
Bilbo's Hearth
4h

Luke, the work you do is phenomenal! Thanks so much for paving the way to get the news that matters and to hear the stories of people living in the situations we hear about. What you've been providing has helped me see that human lives, hearts, and souls are at stake in what we call "current events."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Katie FWSB's avatar
Katie FWSB
4h

3— wait, no, 4! — 4/5

Memory of a goldfish: I closed the Notepad file I had typed my answers in and immediately defaulted to my regular score.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
11 more comments...
Latest

No posts

© 2025 The Pillar
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture