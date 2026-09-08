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Christian D's avatar
Christian D
9h

Vatican committee on topic proposes new committee on same topic. Tale as old as time.

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H Mohn's avatar
H Mohn
9h

One more layer of bureaucracy to add to the curia, giving the appearance of synodaling synodality...glad it's just a working document.

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