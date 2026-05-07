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Cally C's avatar
Cally C
1hEdited

I'm really glad the synodal groups committed to releasing all their documents in clear, accessible, jargon-free language, so they could be easily read and understood by the majority of the Church, not just insiders. /s

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Matt Perlinger's avatar
Matt Perlinger
1h

They could have made the "emerging issues" report a lot shorter by just saying, "We propose replacing everything with relativism. Good day."

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