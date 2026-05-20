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Rebecca R.'s avatar
Rebecca R.
1h

Do we really need to put this much more time and energy into synodality? Each diocese needs to create a "'narrative report,' describing 'what concrete form of a missionary synodal Church and what new paths of synodality' are emerging in the local community," really? What about living out the Gospel and the spiritual and corporal works of mercy? Why do we need to keep reinventing the wheel?

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Dies Illa's avatar
Dies Illa
1h

My mouth is agape. I cannot believe that there are going to be so many more rounds of “assemblies” and “reports” and “letters,” along with yet another final document.

This is literally just the synod on synodality II. Will the “process” never end? Have I died and ended up in purgatory??

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