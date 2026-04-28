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Calvin Blick's avatar
Calvin Blick
42m

Even with super shoes, breaking two hours in the marathon is incredible. That is 4:33/mile pace. That means he could beat 99.9% of people in a mile race, then finish the remaining 25.2 miles at the same pace. Even the fastest person you know more than likely couldn't keep up for even just that mile. It's just mind-blowing how fast that is.

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Francis P's avatar
Francis P
39m

Back in my 40's I ran a lot of distance races. This was in the early 2000's and the best shoe I could find at the time was lightweight with a good amount of cushion but had little in the way of energy conservation. My personal goal was to look up at the finish line and see 2 in the hour indicator, but, alas, the best I could do was 3:08 in the Austin Marathon. A few years ago I was preparing for a 5 miler in Brooklyn and my wife bought me the first of the carbon plated shoes, the Nike VaporFly (which were the shoes Nike developed to get someone under 2 hours in a marathon). Immediately my times got better by about 5%. Too late for my goal: my speed is gone...fast twitch muscle gives way to slow twitch muscle as the years go by. But I am pretty sure they would have gotten me to a tick under 3 hours had they been invented at the time. In any case, they give a spring to your stride that makes you feel like a kid again. Awesome technology.

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