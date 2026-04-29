The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR
The Pillar
The Pillar TL;DR
The Tuesday Pillar Post - April 28, 2026
0:00
-19:23

The Tuesday Pillar Post - April 28, 2026

JD Flynn
Apr 29, 2026

Written by JD Flynn and published April 28, 2026.

Share

Are you a paying subscriber?

  1. Visit pillarcatholic.com/listen on your phone

  2. Check the top right corner of the webpage to ensure you are logged into your Substack account.

  3. Tap ‘set up podcast’ next to The Pillar TL;DR

Having issues? Email our producer Kate at kolivera@pillarcatholic.com

Show notes:

Belarus reportedly frees Polish Carmelite friar

Vatican restricted retired Belgian bishop

Armenian cathedral demolished in disputed region

German Church leaders defend blessing guidelines

Swiss Catholics out of doghouse over Eucharistic desecration

Brazil has a Catholic 'data center.' Why the US probably won't

Study: Catholic schools vary widely on inclusion of students with disabilities

FOX News: UnitedHealthcare fires woman over ‘Aww, they missed?’ comment on Trump assassination attempt

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture