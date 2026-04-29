The Tuesday Pillar Post - April 28, 2026

Written by JD Flynn and published April 28, 2026.
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Show notes:
Belarus reportedly frees Polish Carmelite friar
Vatican restricted retired Belgian bishop
Armenian cathedral demolished in disputed region
German Church leaders defend blessing guidelines
Swiss Catholics out of doghouse over Eucharistic desecration
Brazil has a Catholic 'data center.' Why the US probably won't
Study: Catholic schools vary widely on inclusion of students with disabilities
FOX News: UnitedHealthcare fires woman over ‘Aww, they missed?’ comment on Trump assassination attempt