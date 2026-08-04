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Brian Svoboda's avatar
Brian Svoboda
4h

I once read a Tweet by a priest who met a priest who met St. John Vianney. The second priest was a toddler visiting Ars with his mother. As the Cure walked out, the toddler blurted out, Mama, don’t they feed their priest in Ars? The crowd froze in terror, fearing how the austere future saint would react. But the Cure laughed and assured the boy that they fed him just fine — and, of course, the boy later became a priest. I am giving this from memory. I’ve since looked for the Tweet and can’t find it. But this is a big place, and so perhaps someone else has the story first hand.

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Jim Trachier's avatar
Jim Trachier
4h

JD, I wish I'd known you were coming to Houston today! My wife and I are parishioners at Holy Rosary.

I'd have been honored to buy you a beer (or a nice pour of Islay Scotch) and pick your brain on a few topics. Perhaps next time.

Safe travels and God bless!

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