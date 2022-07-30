Jul 30 • 1HR 9M

The facets of Francis

The Pillar Podcast Ep. 80

The Pillar
Pope Francis
Photo by Ashwin Vaswani on Unsplash

This week on the Pillar Podcast, Ed fills JD in on the news he missed this week while he was on vacation— including the pope’s pilgrimage to Canada and protests in Argentina of a bishop appointed by the pope. 

JD mentioned the pope’s homily from Thursday, at the National Shrine of Saint Anne de Beaupré. Here’s a link to that homily.

Do you live in or near the Twin Cities? Join JD and Ed on Wednesday, August 3 at Skinner’s Pub (919 Randolph Ave, St Paul, MN 55102) for a live recording of the podcast! 

