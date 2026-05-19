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Aidan T's avatar
Aidan T
1h

Could AfD get themselves voted in to the Synodal Way? Would be hilarious.

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Patricius Clevelandensis's avatar
Patricius Clevelandensis
36m

‘An ecumenical group on “BDSM and Christianity.”’

…Wait what?

Then again maybe it’s just Irme Stetter-Karp in dominatrix mode forcing (most of) the German episcopate clad in gimp suits to lick her stiletto boots while she holds them on a leash. Also known as the Synodal Way…

But seriously, what?

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