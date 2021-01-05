The Tuesday Pillar Post

Welcome, readers and friends, to the first edition of The Pillar in your inbox.

On Monday, I wrote about who Joe Biden might appoint as U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See. Because Biden has campaigned on his Catholic identity, the president-elect’s relationship to Pope Francis is of real importance to him, especially as he faces criticism from bishops in the U.S. Here’s who might be the front-runner for Vatican ambassador, and why Biden and the U.S. bishops will want different things from Pope Francis in the next four years.

Also on Monday, Ed took a look at what an administrative move by Pope Francis means for Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, whose role at the Vatican has changed dramatically over the last 18 months:

Parolin’s department has been stripped of its most jealously guarded portfolio, and the cardinal has seen his power and influence hobbled, and publicly. … To understand the sea change which Una migliore organizzazione represents, it is worth recalling that it was the Secretariat of State, under Cardinal Parolin and then-Archbishop Angelo Becciu, who fought Pell’s early push for centralized accounting and auditing procedures to a standstill, successfully cancelling a planned external audit of all curial departments and pointedly resisting, under claims of the department’s sovereign prerogatives, efforts to account for the very assets of which it has now lost control. The Roman curia is often compared, not always unreasonably, to a renaissance court in how it functions. And in any court, the power of the purse carries real weight; weight Cardinal Parolin - long touted as a leading contender in a future conclave - clearly no longer has.

The head of the German bishops’ conference has called for the Church to bless same-sex couples, ordain women, and sanction inter-Communion with Protestants — all while calling himself a conservative. This morning, Ed and I took a look at what the heck is going in Germany, and why 2021 could be the year it all comes to a head.

Later today, we’ll publish an analysis of the war on covid vaccines being waged by a certain subset of Catholic pro-life advocates, in defiance of guidance from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the USCCB, the National Catholic Bioethics Center, and numerous diocesan bishops. Don’t miss it.

