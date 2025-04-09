The Pillar
The Pillar TL;DR
The Tuesday Pillar Post - April 8, 2025
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -22:08
-22:08

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Pillar

The Tuesday Pillar Post - April 8, 2025

JD Flynn
Apr 09, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Written by JD Flynn and published April 8, 2025.

Share

Are you a paying subscriber?

  1. Visit pillarcatholic.com/listen on your phone

  2. Tap ‘set up podcast’ next to The Pillar TL;DR

Having issues? Check out this general step-by-step guide from Substack, or email our producer Kate Olivera at kolivera@pillarcatholic.com

Show notes:

A Catholic mission amid Burma's war

Vat…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Pillar to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

The Pillar
The Pillar TL;DR
Audio recordings of news from The Pillar, so you can listen on the go.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Flynn
Recent Episodes
A Catholic mission amid Burma's war
  Kate Olivera
The Friday Pillar Post - April 4, 2025
  Ed. Condon
News Roundup— Week of April 3
  Kate Olivera
The Tuesday Pillar Post - April 1, 2025
  JD Flynn
‘Both tumors are gone’ — Did Solanus Casey work a Michigan miracle?
  Kate Olivera
Strickland criticizes pope over ‘siren call of sodomy’ in Mar-a-Lago letter
  Kate Olivera
Does the Vatican have group chats?
  Kate Olivera