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Frankie's avatar
Frankie
17m

I thought it interesting to get an apology from my bishop after multiple statements trying to explain the situation. Like, yeah a bit naive not to expect the photo op, but also we pray for world leaders at every Mass and this isn't that different, but with politics there will always be outrage.

I'm disappointed this is something we get an apology for (don't think it's warranted) compared to the million other things we'll never get an episcopal apology for

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Mary S.'s avatar
Mary S.
26m

Why is Enzler a “disgraced” former something or other? How is it relevant to the story?

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