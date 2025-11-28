The Pillar

Discussion about this post

Fr. John Carney
The pillar is undoubtedly the best source of current information available to faithful Catholics. I especially enjoy the interactive nature of the publication. A subscriber is an active participant in the story/conversation. I am also quite sure many bishops read the pillar. Thus the pillar offers a way for lay Catholics and clergy to tell the episcopal hierarchy what's on their mind. Keep up the great work.

Hank
I want to thank you for praying for my wife and family. I had to rush her to the ER this past Sunday, but out of that experience we were finally able to get her the medication she needed to begin recovering. I feel carried by the prayers of the community here, and am so deeply grateful.

I pray your trip to Rome goes well, and in thanksgiving for the work you do here I am going to figure out how to buy my priests subscriptions to the Pillar. May God bless you and keep you all.

