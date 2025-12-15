The Pillar

Home
About
News
Pillar Posts
Analysis
Interviews
Explainers
On Leo's Desk
Data
Pillar Columns
Starting Seven
The Pillar Podcast
Sunday School
Look Closer
The Pillar TL;DR

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paphnuti's avatar
Paphnuti
2h

Br. Lawrence changed my life when I discovered him about a decade ago. It enheartens me greatly to think that the Holy Father has been shaped by him as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hank's avatar
Hank
2h

I thank God for both Brother Lawrence and Bishop Erik. What gifts God has deigned to offer us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...
Latest

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Pillar · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture