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Dies Illa's avatar
Dies Illa
3h

Oh, not looking forward to this report or this committees activities…

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Lou's avatar
Lou
2h

"They include representatives from all 115 of the world’s episcopal conferences and all 15 sui iuris (self-governing) Eastern Catholic Churches."

I believe this statement may be inaccurate as presented.

Although there may be 15 Eastern Catholic churches represented at the current meeting the count most often accepted is that there are 24 total Catholic Churches sui iuris. Ergo, it would appear that they are not all present.

Unless I am missing some nuance.

Source: Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eastern_Catholic_Churches

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