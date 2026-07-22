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Fr. Brian John Zuelke, O.P.'s avatar
Fr. Brian John Zuelke, O.P.
20m

I very much appreciate the detailed candor of the Vatican Press Office. While one cannot respond to every excretion of the online rumor mill, this case seems to be judged sufficiently serious by the Vatican to set the record straight.

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Johannes's avatar
Johannes
2h

The patient approach wins yet again. I wish more in the media would focus on obtaining the "best coverage" than the "fastest coverage." The news will eventually get out in time.

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