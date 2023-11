Hey everybody!

If you’re seeing this post, well, I’m surprised. It might mean you’re using the Substack app to access The Pillar, or it might mean something else is going on with your browser.

But we’ve moved to a new website, which you should be able to reach right here.

If you’re a subscriber, your subscription moved with us — and thanks for your support. If you’re not, that’s still where you’ll find us!

See you there!

JDF