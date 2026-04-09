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Sue Korlan's avatar
Sue Korlan
5h

I really like the comparison between Pope St. John Paul II's homecoming and Leo's. It seems to me that the most important issue facing the US is the disunity and refusal to listen to each other that is a major aspect of American politics. I have no idea whether a visit here would help heal our divisions or make them worse.

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George G's avatar
George G
4h

If you’re taking the long odds of a White Sox World Series, make sure you parlay a Pope Leo USA visit and supercharge that payout.

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