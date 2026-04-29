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Cody's avatar
Cody
2hEdited

I might get flamed for this but after listening to a lot of ex-SSPX stories, I have come to believe they could reasonably be identified as a cult; at minimum they display many cult-like tendencies. This behavior probably will only metastasize if they go into full schism. Just look at the SSPV and other sedevacantist groups--they are 100% cults. It's horrible imagining the thousands of children growing up in such environments where religious authorities foster an atmosphere of doom and paranoia towards Mother Church and demand unconditional loyalty in following them into grave sin. Imagine what that does to your relationship to God. We need to pray that this doesn't happen.

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Aidan T's avatar
Aidan T
3h

That statement is breathtaking. The stiff necked pride in claiming that I will probably be dammed if I carry on attending my parish is a doozy.

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